Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 921 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $733.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.49 and a 200-day moving average of $631.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

