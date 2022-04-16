Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $14,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

