ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.19 or 0.07532131 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.96 or 1.00190199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048251 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

