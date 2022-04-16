Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIRC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 599,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,598. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 61.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 19.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.