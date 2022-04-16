APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Europe increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.66.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in APA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

