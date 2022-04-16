Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

AON has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE:AON opened at $328.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $336.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.84 and a 200-day moving average of $297.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AON by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

