Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Benchmark increased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AR opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

