Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $19.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

In other news, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

AOMR opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.