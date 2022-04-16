Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE FINS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
