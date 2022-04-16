Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE FINS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

