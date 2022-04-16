Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 398,718 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

