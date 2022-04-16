Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Target Price at $153.71

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.