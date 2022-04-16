Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $108.35

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 2,806,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

