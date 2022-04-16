Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $11.27

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 762,893 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,018,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,453,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90. NU has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

