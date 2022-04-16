Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$30.50

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.27.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

