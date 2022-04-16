Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $189.50

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GPN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,672. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

