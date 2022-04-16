Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $2.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. WEX posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $13.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.31.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,346.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

