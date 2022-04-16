Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.00. 55,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,153. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.