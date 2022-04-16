Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.43.

INSP stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,868. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.76.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

