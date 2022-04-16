Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

