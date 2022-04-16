Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. 1,083,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,247,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.