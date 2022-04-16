Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.