Analysts Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 65,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,802. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

