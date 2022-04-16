Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.29. Zoetis posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $187.30. 1,819,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.11. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

