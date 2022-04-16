Analysts Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.03 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 53.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

