Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

PEP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.42 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

