Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will post $871.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $804.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $24.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,318.36. 135,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,387.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.