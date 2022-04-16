AMS Capital Ltda Sells 30,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 5.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.28% of MP Materials worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. 2,003,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.