AMS Capital Ltda Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Affirm makes up approximately 1.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 5,959,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,930,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

