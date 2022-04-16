AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at $397,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.