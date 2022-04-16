AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at $397,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.
OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.77.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.
