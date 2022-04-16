Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $30,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SWAN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 293,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,559. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

