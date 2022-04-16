Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

