Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

USAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 589,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

