American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $63.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 4,399,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

