American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Express by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

NYSE:AXP opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

