American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,100,275 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

