Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Brin Sergey Sells 2,710 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92.

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04.

GOOG opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,696.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,794.94.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,349.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

