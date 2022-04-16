Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

