ALLY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $12,317.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

