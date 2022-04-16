Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of ALLY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

