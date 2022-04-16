Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

ALL opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

