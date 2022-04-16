Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Down 20.8%

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.32. 21,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 4,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.
Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Resources (ALOD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.