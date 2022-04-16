Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Down 20.8%

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.32. 21,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 4,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

