Algorand Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.94 billion and approximately $146.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00191039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00385066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,649,960 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,799,181 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

