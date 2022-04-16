Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.28

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$19.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 2,062,053 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
