Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.28

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as high as C$19.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 2,062,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0269022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

