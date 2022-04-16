Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.