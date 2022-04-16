Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

