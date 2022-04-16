Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $261.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,253,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

