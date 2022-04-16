Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

