Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $98.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 242,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,145. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

