Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.51 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $44.51 million and $2.48 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

