Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

MIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

MIMO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.